Student brings weapon to Perham middle school

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Students and parents in Perham, MN had an unusual morning after they were notified of a student bringing a weapon to school.

KDLM Radio is reporting the weapon was immediately taken away on Wednesday, Sept. 29 before school started.

An email was then sent out to parents and guardians about the situation, saying no threat was ever made and no one was hurt, according to KDLM.

Since the student in question is under 18, no other information about the case is expected to be released.

