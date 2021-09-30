Advertisement

Student brawl at Moorhead High locks down school

By Jordan Schroeer and Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A large fight at Moorhead High School locked down the building and prompted police to rush in.

Moorhead Police say at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, staff noticed a fight between a few students in a commons area in the middle of school and tried to break it up.

During that time, onlookers started fighting with each other, creating a bigger brawl. Eventually, the school resource officer called for backup in case it got out of control.

Authorities say the people at the school were able to get the fights under control before all the backup arrived.

The lockdown has since been lifted and the incident surrounding the fights is under investigation.

At this time, authorities say no one was seriously injured.

Moorhead Public Schools has responded to the matter by stating, “Law enforcement was called to the Moorhead High School on Thursday, Sept. 30 in response to a small group of students involved in a verbal and minor physical altercation. To ensure the safety of our staff and students, the school was locked down and law enforcement quickly responded. The situation was contained and Individuals involved have been sent home and will face disciplinary action. Moorhead Area Public Schools is committed to dealing swiftly and appropriately to anything that threatens the safety and well being of our students and staff. We are thankful for the quick response of the Moorhead Police Department and their assistance to bring a swift resolution to the disturbance.”

