Police looking to identify this person

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police need your help in identifying this person. He was around Fargo South last Friday’s (September 24th), when a fight broke out in the parking lot of the school during the football game. The fight was not related to the game and it did not disrupt the football game. School Resource Officers were already on scene and called for additional back up to deal with the fight.

Police are looking to identify the male in this photo who was involved in this fight. If you have any information, please call 701.235.4493 or text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

