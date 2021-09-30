Advertisement

NDSU hit hard by TikTok “Devious Licks” challenge

Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).(CNN)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

NDSU is pleading with students on campus to stop doing the “Devious Licks” challenge.

An email from NDSU Residence Life says, “It’s disheartening to have to send this email, but the vandalism happening in our residence halls has gotten to a point where we have to make a public plea for help.”

They are asking students to report anonymous concerns or complaints.

Officials say NDSU residence halls are experiencing a high level of vandalism and destruction. They say the vandals are ripping paper towel dispensers off walls, breaking restroom stall doors, damaging interior and exterior building signage and tearing hand sanitizer dispensers from walls.

The challenge encourages TikTok users to show themselves committing vandalism or theft, then trying to get social clout for the “best lick.”

TikTok has banned a viral challenge. Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

Letter sent to students:

Dear Residents,

It’s disheartening to have to send this email, but the vandalism happening in our residence halls has gotten to a point where we have to make a public plea for help.   The devious lick challenge/trend is not only illegal, it is extremely disrespectful to the more than 4,500 students who call campus their home.   Please help us stop the vandalism, theft and destruction happening in our residence halls.

  If you see something, say something. If you hear something, say something. If you know something, say something. Your hall director is a great place to start. You can also report an anonymous concern or complaint here.   To the few students who are committing these acts, this destruction goes against NDSU’s core values,  the student code of conduct, and your license agreement. Appropriate actions and consequences will be pursued against individuals who commit acts of vandalism in and around our communities.

