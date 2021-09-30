More Rain on the Way Through Friday For Some

FRIDAY: You’ll want that umbrella nearby throughout the day, though it won’t be raining constantly. Showers continue mainly in our southern and eastern counties to close the work week. Highs will likely be warmer and in the low 70s north where the rain and clouds will not be as persistent. Expect 65 to 70 for most in the south.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The weekend is looking dry with above-average temperatures continuing. Upper 60s to mid 70s are likely for most. It looks sunny for most of the weekend with a light and variable wind! Enjoy!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: High pressure slips just east, but we will still be mostly sunny. A south wind in our western counties will allow for a warmer trend! Expect highs to hit the mid and upper 70s west of the Red River and temperatures peak near 70 to the east. By Tuesday, a few 80s will be possible across eastern North Dakota.

WEDNESDAY: That cool high pressure to the east looks to slip back west into the valley cooling our temps just a pinch. Highs will be warmest west and in the mid to upper 70s. Expect upper 60s to low 70s in the Red River Valley and points east.

THURSDAY: Back to well above average temperatures as we will have a real shot at some 80s west. Gusty south wind will develop into the late weak in advance of an approaching low pressure system. A few more clouds are expected but it looks dry.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Cloudy with periods of light showers, heavier east and south. Up to 0.25 inches of rain. Cool. Low: 60. High: 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. Low: 51. High: 74.

SUNDAY: Sunny and awesome. Low: 47. High: 75.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer still! Low: 45. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm! Low: 47. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A pinch cooler. Low: 52. High: 74.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with gusty south wind. Warmer! Low: 57. High: 81.

