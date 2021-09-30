Advertisement

More Rain on the Way Through Friday For Some

Scattered thunderstorms linger into Friday... Then Super
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: You’ll want that umbrella nearby throughout the day, though it won’t be raining constantly. Showers continue mainly in our southern and eastern counties to close the work week. Highs will likely be warmer and in the low 70s north where the rain and clouds will not be as persistent. Expect 65 to 70 for most in the south.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The weekend is looking dry with above-average temperatures continuing. Upper 60s to mid 70s are likely for most. It looks sunny for most of the weekend with a light and variable wind! Enjoy!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: High pressure slips just east, but we will still be mostly sunny. A south wind in our western counties will allow for a warmer trend! Expect highs to hit the mid and upper 70s west of the Red River and temperatures peak near 70 to the east. By Tuesday, a few 80s will be possible across eastern North Dakota.

WEDNESDAY: That cool high pressure to the east looks to slip back west into the valley cooling our temps just a pinch. Highs will be warmest west and in the mid to upper 70s. Expect upper 60s to low 70s in the Red River Valley and points east.

THURSDAY: Back to well above average temperatures as we will have a real shot at some 80s west. Gusty south wind will develop into the late weak in advance of an approaching low pressure system. A few more clouds are expected but it looks dry.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Cloudy with periods of light showers, heavier east and south. Up to 0.25 inches of rain. Cool. Low: 60. High: 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. Low: 51. High: 74.

SUNDAY: Sunny and awesome. Low: 47. High: 75.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer still! Low: 45. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm! Low: 47. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A pinch cooler. Low: 52. High: 74.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with gusty south wind. Warmer! Low: 57. High: 81.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire football season canceled for MN school
Moorhead Police say at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, staff noticed a fight between a few...
UPDATE: 8 students involved in student brawl at Moorhead High
'Devious Licks' TikTok trend gets removed from app
UPDATE: Four WFPS middle school students charged in connection to TikTok trend
Jayden Jensen
Wadena student treated in ER after fight at school during a volleyball game
Casket inside The Promise Land funeral home
Armstrong Funeral Home sudden closure

Latest News

Noon Weather - September 30
Noon Weather - September 30
Valley Today Weather - September 30
Valley Today Weather - September 30
10:00PM Weather Sept. 29
10:00PM Weather Sept. 29
6:00PM Weather Sept. 29
6:00PM Weather Sept. 29