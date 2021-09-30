Advertisement

Moorhead teachers union reaches contract agreement

Moorhead Area Public Schools
By Anna Johnson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools announced that the district and the Education Moorhead teachers union reached a tentative agreement on a two-year contract on Wednesday. The agreement includes a 2% salary increase each year, district health insurance contribution, expanded parental leave and a retention bonus (for eligible teachers).

“Moorhead Area Public Schools appreciates our teachers, and our intent is to provide a fair package that will allow our teachers to feel valued, empowered and prepared to help our students thrive in a changing world...”

Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak

Negotiations had been ongoing since May 19th and the tentative agreement was reached after six sessions. The contract will go to Education Moorhead membership and the school board for final approval.

