Minnesota sees dramatic increase in drug overdoses

(ktvf)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Health officials in Minnesota are battling two epidemics at once: COVID-19 and drug overdoses.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says non-fatal overdoses increased 18% in the state over the past year. They went from 6,196 in 2019 to 7,290 in 2020.

MDH says for every overdose death reported in the state, there were 14 non-fatal overdoses.

Data from the department shows American Indians in the state were nine times as likely to experience an overdose, and Black Minnesotans were three times as likely to experience an overdose compared to their white peers.

The Department of Health says Naloxone or Narcan is life-saving in many overdose situations. If you or someone you know is at risk of overdose, talk to a doctor or your local pharmacy about getting some.

