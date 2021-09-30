May-Port CG looking for revenge in clash between undefeated teams

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a rarity this late in the season but two undefeated teams will go head-to-head in Mayville. The May-Port CG Patriots will host the also 6-0 Cavalier Tornados.

“We knew that we have good people and good talent here.” said Junior Landon Koenig, “But it’s always a good start to go 6-0 and we just want to continue without any losses.”

“A lot of teams thought that we wouldn’t be as good this year because we lost too many seniors.” Junior Lucas Fugleberg added, “But we’re proving them wrong I guess.”

When we asked what has led to their success, head coach Adam Sola said that “Overall, our team speed is amazing this year. We’ve got a lot of guys who have spent a lot of time in the weight room and dedicated themselves to getting better off the field. They’re able to be able to help teach each other. They’re constantly making each other better.”

For the Patriots, this isn’t just a game between undefeated teams, it’s a chance at revenge. Cavalier is the team who knocked May-Port CG out of the playoffs last season, defeating the Patriots 52-6 to bring their season to an unceremonious end.

“Last year they ended the season in a really rough way,” Fugleberg said, “but I know they lost a lot of talent so it should be a very good game I think we’ll be able to pull it off though.”

“It’s a big deal to us.” said Koenig, “We’re really focused on it. We’ve been focused on it since the beginning of the year. It’s going to be a fun week.”

These two teams are at the top of the Region 2 standings with only two games left in the regular season, meaning the winner of this game will take the region crown. For the Patriots, this is a chance to bring an elusive state title to the school.

“Region championship on the line, a number one seed in the playoffs, Not to mention a little bit of redemption from last year in our playoff loss to them. That’s going to be on our minds as we get ready to play our game on Friday.” said Sola.

When asked what they had to do to win this game, Koenig said that “We’ve got to play our best we’ve got to execute. And we know that we have to trust our plan, trust our coaches, trust our offense, trust our defense, trust each other to make plays.”

“Our goal was to be region champions this year before the season started so if we pull off the win against Cavalier we’ll have that.” said Fugleberg .”And our goal was to make it to the Dome.”

A win would mark the first region championship for May-Port CG, while the Tornadoes are coming in with back-to-back state championship appearances.

