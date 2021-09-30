Hunger relief program becomes permanent staple in community

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pop-up pantry at Lutheran Church of the Cross has become a permanent hunger relief program for the community. This comes after seeing the need of hunger from the community over the last two summers.

In just one summer, Lutheran Church of the Cross provided 55,000 pounds of food to 3,700 people during the summer of 2020 and in May 2021 alone, served 613 people in just 90 minutes.

This permanent partnership was made possible with the help of Gate City Bank, YMCA Cass Clay, and the Great Plains Food Bank along-side Lutheran Church of the Cross.

This is open on a consistent schedule and is offering a shopping style experience. It will provide three days-worth of canned goods, cereal, rice, noodles, bread, diary products and meat. Hygiene items will be offered as well.

The Pop-up will go from 4:00pm to 5:30pm today at the north side parking lot of Lutheran Church of the Cross. The pick-up is contactless so visitors will always remain in their cars. Food will be placed in the trunk. Anyone is welcome to attend.

This event will also run on October 14th and October 28th from 4:00pm to 5:30pm.

