Food distributors vital in aiding Fargo-Moorhead communities while economy bounces back

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It has been nearly 600 days since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many families are struggling with the economic fallout that followed. Food distributors have been pivotal in helping communities in need.

“And I really want the message out there that us as an organization as well as the other partner agencies in the community, do have plenty of food” said Stacie Loegering, the executive director for the Emergency Food Pantry in N. Fargo.

The Emergency Food Pantry is one more than 15 organizations in helping distributing food. The need for food assistance rose after the start of the pandemic, putting a strain on these providers. One misconception is that people might only get food from these sites, but basic hygiene products are also available.

“For example, we add toilet paper and soap to every food basket. We also have people request things like laundry soap and dish soap. We do provide those things based on the donations we’ve received. So I think sometimes it’s the struggle of those basics that a lot of us take for granted.” said Loegering.

For Carissa Brownotter, the interim warehouse manager at the Emergency Food Pantry, it’s important to help those need during these unprecedented times.

“I like to make sure that everyone feels supported, like in their mental state and physical state and emotional well-being. And one of those primary ways is through food and food security so making sure that people have access to quality foods is important to me.” said Brownotter.

For more information on the food distributors in the Fargo-Moorhead area, click on this link.

