Fargo woman hoping to get car back after it was stolen by someone she paid to help her move

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Fargo woman is speaking out after she says she paid a man to help her move some belongings to her new home and he stole her car.

Jennifer Jordan says she was getting a fresh start by moving to a new home.

“I’ve been through a lot of trauma in my life this has just reset that off,” she said.

Her joy was turned upside down last weekend, after her car was stolen.

“I know this kid. I see him downtown all the time asking for change. I had asked him if he could help move some couches,” Jordan said.

She says she left the man unattended for a moment and when she got back she noticed her keys were gone and so was her car.

“I was in shock, complete shock,” said Jordan. “I was just helping him out and in return getting my stuff moved.”

Jordan filed a report with police.

She says she also reached out to the man, but in return was threatened.

“I had a text message stating that if I said anything that he was going to hurt me and that my life would be in his hands,” Jordan said.

The man she claims that stole her car is 26-year-old Martise Hill.

Hill has an extensive wrap sheet spanning across Minnesota and North Dakota including charges for theft, criminal trespassing, and harassment.

Just two weeks ago, a warrant was issued for his arrest for possible involvement in a burglary.

Hill still possibly out on the run with her vehicle. Jordan says she fears for her life.

“I haven’t been able to sleep at night,” she said. “I’m being threatened saying that he’s going to kill me if I say anything to anyone and that he knows where I live at. Yes, I am afraid very afraid.”

Now Jordan says she only wishes for her car to be brought back.

