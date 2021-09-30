Advertisement

Fargo Public Schools launches COVID-19 testing program

The COVID-19 testing program will launch on Monday, October 4th with one testing location. FPS will test students and staff members who are deemed a close contact in the school setting for the individuals to remain in school.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools is offering a COVID-19 testing site to its families as part of its testing program.

FPS will test students and staff members who are deemed a close contact in the school setting for the individuals to remain in school. To remain in school, individuals who have been deemed an unmasked or unvaccinated close contact must submit to COVID-19 testing at least every other day, test negative and remain symptom free.

The COVID-19 testing program will launch on Monday, October 4th with one testing location. Testing registration with the ND Department of Health must be completed prior to tests being administered. An individual needs to register using this link, regardless of the number of tests issued. Parent and guardian consent is required at the time of the test administration.

The information for the testing location:

· Testing Location: South High School

Room C11, 1840 South 15th Avenue, Fargo

Park on the north side of the school and enter through Door 4

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

