Fargo Police asks for public’s help in finding 17-year-old runaway

Patricia Freeman was last seen Wednesday night at 10:00 in the 1300 block of 18 Ave. S.
Fargo police ask for help in finding missing teen.
Fargo police ask for help in finding missing teen.(Fargo Police Department)
By Tom Tucker
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old  Patricia L. Freeman.

Police say she ran away Wednesday night.

Freeman was last seen Wednesday night at 10:00 in the 1300 block of 18 Ave. S.

At the time she was wearing a navy blue pull over sweater, camp joggers, white socks, and Jordan slip on sandals.

She is described as a white female, 5′6″, and 100 pounds and might be trying to get back to the Bismarck area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 701.451.7660 or a local law enforcement agency.

