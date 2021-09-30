Advertisement

Entire football season canceled for MN school

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PROCTOR, MINN. (Valley News Live/KBJR) -Proctor High School’s entire football season has been canceled due to the ongoing investigation involving the football team.

School leaders are calling what happened, “student misconduct.”

Police say they can’t comment on what led to the allegations since it’s still an open investigation.

Proctor’s superintendent says the district made the decision to cancel the 9th through 12th grade football season after consulting with Proctor police, the Minnesota State High School League, and lawyers.

The football season was first put on hold before they decided to cancel it entirely.

The superintendent says the misconduct goes against the district’s “rail strong” motto which asks students to do the right thing even when no one is watching.

He says the district will take action against what he called “substantiated misconduct” and will address all problems within the football program.

He also said they’re confident that when the football program returns next season, students will represent the school and community in a positive way on and off the field.

Proctor is a town of about 3,000 people just west of Duluth.

