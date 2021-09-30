Advertisement

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign makes 108 arrests/citations

(WHSV)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign in North Dakota ran from August 20th to September 6th.

Of the 108 alcohol or drug-related citations issued, there were 37 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests.

Alcohol-related charges also include 21 arrests or citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container.

The extra enforcement also resulted in 28 drug-related arrests.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire football season canceled for MN school
Casket inside The Promise Land funeral home
Armstrong Funeral Home sudden closure
'Devious Licks' TikTok trend gets removed from app
UPDATE: Nineteen FPS students referred for charges in connection to TikTok challenge
Jayden Jensen
Wadena student treated in ER after fight at school during a volleyball game
Dan Milam was last heard from on Aug. 8.
Police: Man missing for almost two months

Latest News

News - Student brawl at Moorhead High locks down school
News - Student brawl at Moorhead High locks down school
Moorhead Police say at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, staff noticed a fight between a few...
Student brawl at Moorhead High locks down school
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
NDSU hit hard by TikTok “Devious Licks” challenge
Minnesota sees dramatic increase in drug overdoses