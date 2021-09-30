“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign makes 108 arrests/citations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign in North Dakota ran from August 20th to September 6th.

Of the 108 alcohol or drug-related citations issued, there were 37 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests.

Alcohol-related charges also include 21 arrests or citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container.

The extra enforcement also resulted in 28 drug-related arrests.

