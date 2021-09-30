Advertisement

Deer from farm with wasting disease wind up in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the news was “extremely concerning”
A photo of a doe standing in a field.
A photo of a doe standing in a field.
By Tom Tucker
St. Paul, Minn. (Valley News Live) - State wildlife officials say two Minnesota farms received deer from a Wisconsin farm where chronic wasting disease was detected last month.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the news was “extremely concerning” and the agency is “actively considering management responses” to the threat facing the state’s wild deer population.

A recent report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said that the Wisconsin deer farm where the disease was detected sold nearly 400 deer to 40 farms across seven states in the past five years.

Two of those farms were in Minnesota.

