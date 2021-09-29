WF couple urges pet owner vigilance after Corgi dies from antifreeze

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo couple has a warning for pet owners in the metro tonight after they say their dog was killed last week by antifreeze poisoning.

“We feel robbed of the time that we could have had with him,” Kayla Rice said.

A relatively young pup, Kayla and her husband Derek say they didn’t think much when 6-year-old Howie became ill last Wednesday. However, they say concerns grew as the Corgi’s symptoms lingered into the next day.

“It just seemed to be getting worse,” Kayla said.

“We never expected that 12 hours later we would be saying goodbye to him at the emergency room,” Derek said.

Medical tests ran by Red River Animal Emergency Hospital revealed a shocking diagnosis of antifreeze poisoning which left Howie in kidney failure and the family having to put him down.

“We have no way of knowing which is probably the hardest part to deal with,” Kayla said.

The Rices say Howie was only ever on a tie-out in the front yard and was always leashed on walks. Checks on their cars showed no antifreeze leaks and the couple states their only container of antifreeze is in a locked cabinet in the garage on the top shelf.

“We have no evidence that he had any access to any type of antifreeze,” Kayla said.

Which leaves too many possibilities for comfort both for the Rices and the many pet owners in the neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of construction right now in this developing area, so we’re not sure if something is leaking or if people are just preventatively putting out substances to kill voles and mice. Or, even scarier, is someone intentionally doing this?” Kayla said.

At least two other dog owners in West Fargo have taken to social media this month after they say their pets either died or became violently ill.

One of the owners told Valley News Live the veterinarians were unable to prove her dog died due to poisoning, but says the symptoms seen in the dog were likely due to a toxin in its system. The owner says her cat also died this month after she found it with blood coming out of ears, nose and mouth without injuries. The owner said she did not take the cat to the vet. The owner lives in the 3800 block of 12th St. W., in West Fargo, which is just a short distance from the Rice’s home in the 4800 block of 7th St. W.

The other pet owner states her dog became very ill after a walk through the Wilds development near the 5100 block of 9th St. W. The owner stated she believed her dog got into goose or other vermin poisoning. The many incidents so close in proximity has many wondering if it’s all coincidence or something more sinister.

“We just want to make sure that pet owners are aware that something is happening and just be extra cautious. When you’re walking your pet and when you get inside, immediately wipe their paws. Just take a few extra steps so you’re not experiencing the heartache that we are,” Kayla said.

The Rices say their veterinarian told them the emergency hospital has been seeing an increase in inexplicable pet poisonings, however, despite multiple attempts, our news team was not able to confirm that claim with the facility today.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.