Voters in Grand Forks approve funding increase for school buildings

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters in Grand Forks have approved increasing funding for school buildings.

Grand Forks Public Schools provided totals on the vote in a press release issued Tuesday night:

“The unofficial voting results from the Grand Forks School Board special election are as follows:

Question 1: “Shall the school building fund levy of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1, Grand Forks County, North Dakota, be increased from 10 mills to 20 mills as permitted by Section 57-15-16 of the North Dakota Century Code.”

- Yes: 2,759

- No: 1,426

The question received approximately 66% yes votes. The question needed 60% to pass.

A board meeting will be held to conduct the official canvass of results. The Grand Forks School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on October 11, 2021 at the Mark Sanford Education Center.”

Back in June, voters defeated a measure to provide funding to build a new school on the north side of the city.

