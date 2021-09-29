Advertisement

Stock the Shelves Food drive less than 35% from goal

So far, Valley News Live has help to raise $30,000 out of our $50,000 goal. This will provide 300,000 meals for children, families and senior citizens in need.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Stock the Shelves to feed the hungry. This is the partnership we have with the Great Plains Food Bank. So far, Valley News Live has help to raise $30,000 out of our $50,000 goal.

The Great Plains Food Bank must fill their shelves in preparation for the increased need for food they will see in the months to come. To ensure there is enough food supplies on hand, Corwin Automotive Group will match all gifts up to $50,000 made by September 30th, ensuring food for 300,000 meals is available for children, families, and seniors struggling with hunger.

To give, you can here.

