Redistricting panel creates subdistricts for 2 North Dakota reservations

Tribal leaders believe the so-called subdistricts increase the odds for electing their own members to the Legislature.
Bismarck Capitol
Bismarck Capitol
By Tom Tucker
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Republican-led committee rearranging the boundaries of North Dakota’s new legislative map has decided to separate House districts on two American Indian reservations.

The subdistricts would be on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation and the Fort Berthold reservation.

The chairmen for the Spirit Lake and Standing Rock Sioux say a lawsuit is likely because their reservations were not divided into subdistricts in the newest map that still must be approved by the full Legislature.

