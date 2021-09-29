Advertisement

Police: Man missing for almost two months

Dan Milam was last heard from on Aug. 8.
Dan Milam was last heard from on Aug. 8.(Staples, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STAPLES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in and around Staples, MN are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen for almost two months.

Police say Dan Milam was last heard from on Aug. 8.

He’s described as having blue eyes, light brown hair and being 5′11″, 175 lbs.

If you have any information about where he could be, you’re urged to call police at 218-894-1841.

