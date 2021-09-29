Advertisement

North Dakota stuntman “Flying Farmer” out of intensive care

John Smith was injured Sunday when his car corkscrewed off the ramp and rolled.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota stuntman known as the Flying Farmer has been moved out of intensive care after a dramatic crash on his first car jumping attempt in five years.

John Smith was injured Sunday when his car corkscrewed off the ramp and rolled. He was eventually taken by medical helicopter to a Minot hospital.

His daughter, Amanda Smith, tells The Bismarck Tribune that her father is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday for what she called “a huge slice” in his upper left arm and shoulder.

The 57-year-old Smith has gained notoriety for his jumps at fairs and other attractions across the state. He says he was inspired by motorcycle daredevil Evil Knievel.

