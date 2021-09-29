Advertisement

NKorea’s Kim wants to restore hotlines with South Korea soon

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he’ll restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October.

Kim’s comments carried in a state media report on Thursday came a day after North Korea claimed to have performed it first hypersonic missile test in the latest in a series of its weapons tests this month.

Kim also says America’s “hostile policies” and “military threats” remain unchanged and that its recent offer for dialogues is nothing but an attempt to conceal such a hostility.

Some experts say North Korea has been trying to push Seoul to convince Washington to ease economic sanctions and make other concessions or drive a wedge between the allies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Devious Licks' TikTok trend gets removed from app
UPDATE: More students charged in connection to TikTok challenge
Alicia Mayho
One person arrested at South Fargo High Homecoming
Gadbois mugshot
MN superintendent charged with DWI
Fargo Theater announces several cancellations
Battle brewing over bed bugs
Battle brewing over bed bugs

Latest News

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on display at the California Academy of Sciences in San...
US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct
Casket inside The Promise Land funeral home
Armstrong Funeral Home sudden closure
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Hurricane Sam bringing a rough surf weekend to US East Coast