Advertisement

NDT - NDSU Theatre Presents Edges - Sept 27

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Theatre NDSU presents: Edges by Pasek & Paul. Performances will be held outdoors on NDSU’s East Patio, a courtyard between Memorial Union and the A.G. Hill Center.

The show is happening Thursday, September 30 through Saturday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 7 through Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets at ndsu.showare.com.

Ticket holders will receive an email around 5 PM the day of the show confirming the outdoor performance or a move to Askanase Auditorium for weather concerns. If the performance is moved inside, masks will be required, and audience members will be asked to distance themselves in the auditorium.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Mayho
One person arrested at South Fargo High Homecoming
'Devious Licks' TikTok trend gets removed from app
UPDATE: Six WFPS students charged in connection to TikTok challenge
West Fargo Car/Bike Crash
UPDATE: Boy has extensive surgery after being hit by vehicle
Gadbois mugshot
MN superintendent charged with DWI
Fargo Theater announces several cancellations

Latest News

The average age is 54. Many cases are breakthrough while most are from people that are not...
Clay County COVID-19 hospitalizations as high as last winter
A police car.
If you live in rural Clay County, be on the look out for thieves
NDT - Domestic Violence - September 27
NDT - YWCA talks domestic violence - Sept 27
Grand Forks Public Health
Grand Forks Public Health announces relocation of COVID-19 vaccination clinic site