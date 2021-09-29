NDT - NDSU Theatre Presents Edges - Sept 27

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Theatre NDSU presents: Edges by Pasek & Paul. Performances will be held outdoors on NDSU’s East Patio, a courtyard between Memorial Union and the A.G. Hill Center.

The show is happening Thursday, September 30 through Saturday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 7 through Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets at ndsu.showare.com.

Ticket holders will receive an email around 5 PM the day of the show confirming the outdoor performance or a move to Askanase Auditorium for weather concerns. If the performance is moved inside, masks will be required, and audience members will be asked to distance themselves in the auditorium.

