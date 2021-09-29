NDT - Helping kids build resilience and manage emotions - Sept 27

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and we prepare for another surge in cases, adults are not the only ones experiencing fear and uncertainty. Parents can do a lot to help build resilience in their children. Dr. Stephanie Hanson, a pediatrician at Sanford Health, talks about how we can model and teach lifelong resilience skills.

How we help our kids while dealing with our own emotions right now?

The best way to protect our children is to shape the lessons gained during this difficult time. By managing own feelings and experiences in a healthy, proactive way, we can help children build their own resilience.

Nobody is perfect. Especially in hard times. Show yourself some compassion and self-forgiveness. Your child will learn to be a gentler on themselves.

Help kids avoid thinking about worst case scenarios. Kids assume the worst because they haven’t lived through crisis before. Help them stay present and create new daily schedules to maintain structure.

Remind them that this situation isn’t permanent. Focus on what you can do right now.

A lot of kids are excited to return school in person but may be having problems with the disputes about mandatory face masks. How can parents help them cope?

First, it’s important to know that face masks are an important tool in preventing COVID’s spread, especially as dangerous variants circulate among unvaccinated children. They are safe and effective for anyone over two years old. Don’t hesitate to talk with your child’s pediatrician if you have any questions about your child wearing face masks.

Pause and take time to empathize with your child. On the flip side, help them build empathy by understanding others feelings and behaviors.

There may be times when you are around groups of people who are and aren’t wearing masks. Having a family plan about masks will help your children know what to expect. Include your children in family discussions about the best way to protect everyone inside and outside your home.

Is there more to building resilience?

Absolutely. Resilience is about more than bouncing back. It is about adapting. Growing. Becoming stronger.

We should help our kids be ready for the next challenge, but also help them enjoy and appreciate all the good things in their lives and be excited about what’s to come.

Reinforce that your child is not alone and that you will figure things out together. Show them that it’s OK to draw on the strength of others and reach out for help. Truly, we are stronger together.

What else should parents do?

Keeping healthy habits is really important. In addition to exercise, make sure your kids eat healthy, get enough sleep and limit screen time.

Be sure to contact your pediatrician if you are concerned that your child is struggling with stress or anxiety or if you are worried they might hurt themselves or someone else. They can also connect you with other health professionals such as a psychologist, psychiatrist, or social worker.

