NDT - Avoiding Gift Card Scams - Sept 27

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gift cards are a popular, one-size-fits-all present — but nobody craves them more than criminals. They persuade people to buy the cards and turn over their redemption codes, giving the crooks instant access to the cards’ value.

The scammer tells the consumer they won a prize or owe money for bills, taxes, or some other phony obligation. Next, the scammer instructs the consumer to buy a gift card, sometimes referred to as an “electronic voucher.” The scammer then asks for the information on the back of the card, which enables them to collect the card’s prepaid value, leaving the defrauded consumer holding useless plastic.

In a 2021 AARP survey, nearly 1 in 3 adults said they or someone they know had been asked at some point to purchase a gift card to pay a bill, fee or some other debt or obligation or to claim a prize. Gift cards and reload cards are one of the top ways fraudsters get funds from their victims because it’s untraceable. They ask people to pick up the cards at stores such as Walmart, Target, CVS or Walgreens.

Signs to watch for:

• You’re directed to buy one or more gift cards — often referred to as “electronic vouchers” — as a quick means of making payment.

• You’re told to share the numbers on the back of the gift cards, by reading them off or sending a picture.

• The request comes from someone you wouldn’t expect to ask for money this way:

o A Social Security warning of a problem with your account

o A utility company warning of an imminent shutoff

o A lottery company promising a big prize — once you pay some fees upfront

o A grandchild needing bail or facing another financial emergency

Advice from AARP:

• If you are asked to pay with a gift card, it is always a scam, and you need to say no.

• Also, we know that scammers also want cash sent in various ways – if you’re asked to mail cash – especially to mail it hidden in a magazine or some other way, that’s always a scam, too.

• Just remember, gift cards are for gifts, and not for criminals.

People can find more information or talk to someone if they think they’ve be scammed by calling the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360 or going to www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.