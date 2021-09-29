NDSU Volleyball Falls Short at South Dakota in Summit League Play

VERMILLION, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State volleyball team went on the road and dropped a 3-0 decision to South Dakota on Tuesday night at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

With the loss, NDSU drops to 6-9 (0-3 Summit), while South Dakota improves to 5-6 (2-0 Summit) on the season.

Ali Hinze reached double digits in kills for the 11th time this season with a team-high 10 and matched a season-high three services. Raegen Reilly handed out a team-best 24 assists, while Abby Stark notched a team-high nine digs on the defensive end of the floor.

The Bison started the first set fast assembling a 6-1 run to open up a 12-9 edge following an ace from Stark. The Coyotes then stormed back to steal the advantage, 17-16, after seven unanswered points. NDSU couldn’t regain the lead from there and dropped the first set, 25-20. Hinze paced the Bison in the frame with a team-best four kills.

South Dakota carried the momentum into the second set doubling up NDSU early, 10-5. The Coyotes continued to surge expanding their edge up to 16-9 to force a Bison timeout at the midway point. South Dakota went on to close out the set, 25-14.

The Bison attempted to rally in a third set that featured five tie scores. NDSU was able to lock the contest, 13-13, after Allison Scheiwiller connected on a kill. The two teams then traded points until the Coyotes notched two straight kills to extend their lead back up to three, 18-15, to force a Bison timeout. South Dakota didn’t look back and won the set, 25-18, and the match, 3-0.

NDSU returns to action at Western Illinois (1-12, 0-2 Summit) on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.

