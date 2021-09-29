Advertisement

Mask requirement remains in place for Fargo Public Schools

(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board voted 7-2 to keep a mask mandate already in place for all district facilities.

The board previously voted to postpone a vote on the matter until Tuesday after a school board member pushed to bring an end to the mandate.

The board voted against a motion that was brought forward on September 18 to possibly recommend mask-wearing rather than require them.

During Tuesday’s virtual meeting, the majority of the board members expressed their disagreement with possibly making this change due to recent data on rising hospitalizations in the area.

Students and staff are required to continue wearing a face-covering in all district facilities.

