If you live in rural Clay County, be on the look out for thieves

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they have been inundated with burglary reports in recent months. Deputies say thieves have been targeting both rural vacant properties and new rural homes and construction sites.

Deputies say the crooks are looking for catalytic converters, tools and anything that is not bolted down. Deputies add that the culprits are hitting everywhere day and night. Deputies are asking if you live in Clay County, to be mindful of suspicious vehicles driving too slow or that don’t belong.

You are asked to call dispatch at 701-451-7660 if you notice any suspicious activity in your area.

