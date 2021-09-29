Advertisement

Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) – Keeping your home warm this winter could be a lot more expensive.

The commodity is the most common way to heat homes in the United States.

Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power America’s electric grid.

Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could go lower with a cold winter.

Making the situation worse is Hurricane Ida’s effect on production in the Gulf, as well as shortages in Russia and Norway.

The United States exports much of its own natural gas. Those exports are up nearly 50% from a year ago.

