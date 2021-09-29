Grand Forks Public Health announces relocation of COVID-19 vaccination clinic site

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health will be moving its COVID-19 vaccination clinic from Hugo’s Family Marketplace to the Grand Cities Mall.

The clinic will be located in the former Christian Bookshelf location, between Ace Hardware and Play It Again Sports, at 1826 S Washington St, Suite 7 in Grand Forks. Vaccination opportunities at the Grand Cities Mall site will occur Monday – Friday beginning at 12:30 p.m. and Saturday, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with various end times. The clinic will begin September 29 with Saturday clinics beginning the week of October 4.

COVID-19 vaccination is free at this site, no insurance is needed. Everyone 12 and older can receive their vaccination series here. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are available at this location for first and second doses, as well as those needing an additional third dose due to being moderately to severely immunocompromised. This dose is given at least 28 days after the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been administered.

Booster doses for those who have previously received Pfizer-BioNTech will be available. People 65 and older or 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should, and are able to, receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at this location at least 6 months after completing their primary series. Other groups may receive a booster shot at this location, based on their individual risk and benefit. Getting vaccinated helps protect from serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

How to get a free COVID-19 vaccine:

Walk in or make an appointment through www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine

Use the North Dakota vaccine site to find a clinic near you: www.ndvax.org.

Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder: www.vaccines.gov.

Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Employers may also offer information about vaccination opportunities.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.