Advertisement

Filmmaker who captured scenes from Dakota Access Pipeline protest dies

Myron Dewey was a citizen of the Walker River Paiute Tribe.
Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Access Pipeline(KFYR)
By Tom Tucker
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (Valley News Live) - - An Indigenous filmmaker who help draw worldwide attention to the concerns of Native Americans fighting an oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation has died.

Myron Dewey was a citizen of the Walker River Paiute Tribe. He passed away Sunday after his car crashed in rural Nevada.

The 49-year-old won acclaim for his footage of the 2016 demonstrations over the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Reservation, which straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border.

His visuals of Native Americans being sprayed with water cannons in freezing weather were widely viewed.

Dewey’s work on the protests was part of a long career of chronicling Indigenous and environmental issues.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Devious Licks' TikTok trend gets removed from app
UPDATE: Six WFPS students charged in connection to TikTok challenge
Alicia Mayho
One person arrested at South Fargo High Homecoming
Gadbois mugshot
MN superintendent charged with DWI
Fargo Theater announces several cancellations
Battle brewing over bed bugs
Battle brewing over bed bugs

Latest News

Bismarck Capitol
Redistricting panel creates subdistricts for 2 North Dakota reservations
Fargo PD asking for public’s help for their ‘Who Are they Wednesday?’ search
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the...
Enbridge: Line 3 replacement complete; oil will flow Friday
Noon News September 29 - Part 2
Noon News September 29 - Part 2