Enbridge: Line 3 replacement complete; oil will flow Friday

FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the...
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy. A significant permit has been granted to Enbridge's plan to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Enbridge says the upgrade of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is “substantially complete” and that it will start filling with oil on Friday.

The Canadian-based company’s president and CEO, Al Monaco, said in a statement Wednesday that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.”

The project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that argued it violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills. They’re vowing to keep fighting even though their legal options are fading. More than 900 people have been arrested or ticketed at protests along the route since construction began in December.

