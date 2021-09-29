Clay County COVID-19 hospitalizations as high as last winter

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County is continuing to see positive COVID-19 cases in the hundreds.

According to Clay County Public Health, there were 363 positive cases on the week on September 20th and 290 positive cases as of this week. There is still a total of 97 deaths in Clay County.

Clay County staff is saying that hospitalizations at hospitals are as high as they were last winter. The average age is 54. Many cases are breakthrough while most are from people that are not vaccinated.

“If you are vaccinated, you can continue to do what you are doing; just really watch for symptoms,” Jamie Hennen, Director of Nursing. “We do have some breakthroughs. People are encouraged to get tested three to five days after a known exposure.”

Hospitals are continuing to be concerned about reaching capacity and staffing issues. Clay County Public Health does not have any booster shots planned for this week.

