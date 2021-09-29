Armstrong Funeral Home sudden closure

LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Armstrong Funeral Home, which serves Lisbon, Enderlin, and Gwinner, has recently closed.

We received a tip that the closure was sudden.

There has been no statement released by Armstrong on a reason for the closure.

Executive Director of the North Dakota Funeral Directors Association Jeffery Nathan told us when a funeral home closes like this, the family can find a new home to carry out the services.

We’re told North Dakota protects all preneeds, so families can take contracts to another funeral home.

Nathan said funeral directors will honor the written contracts from a different home.

He told us all funeral arrangements made with Armstrong have been taken care of.

We’re told there could be an issue with families and Armstrong Funeral Home regarding headstones.

