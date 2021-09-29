Advertisement

Armstrong Funeral Home sudden closure

There has been no statement released by Armstrong on a reason for the closure.
Casket inside The Promise Land funeral home
Casket inside The Promise Land funeral home(WALB)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Armstrong Funeral Home, which serves Lisbon, Enderlin, and Gwinner, has recently closed.

We received a tip that the closure was sudden.

There has been no statement released by Armstrong on a reason for the closure.

Executive Director of the North Dakota Funeral Directors Association Jeffery Nathan told us when a funeral home closes like this, the family can find a new home to carry out the services.

We’re told North Dakota protects all preneeds, so families can take contracts to another funeral home.

Nathan said funeral directors will honor the written contracts from a different home.

He told us all funeral arrangements made with Armstrong have been taken care of.

We’re told there could be an issue with families and Armstrong Funeral Home regarding headstones.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Devious Licks' TikTok trend gets removed from app
UPDATE: More students charged in connection to TikTok challenge
Alicia Mayho
One person arrested at South Fargo High Homecoming
Gadbois mugshot
MN superintendent charged with DWI
Fargo Theater announces several cancellations
Battle brewing over bed bugs
Battle brewing over bed bugs

Latest News

Dakota Access Pipeline
Filmmaker who captured scenes from Dakota Access Pipeline protest dies
4:00PM News September 29 - Part 1
4:00PM News September 29 - Part 1
4:00PM News September 29 - Part 2
4:00PM News September 29 - Part 2
4:00PM News September 29 - Part 3
4:00PM News September 29 - Part 3