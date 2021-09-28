Advertisement

Who pulled the trigger? Fargo Police look for answers in murder mystery

Santino Marial
Santino Marial(Fargo, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are still trying to figure out who shot the bullet that killed a man more than one year ago.

Police are looking for information on the murder of Santino Marial.

It all went down on Aug. 28, 2020 when police were called to the 1100 block of 44th St. S. for reports of a shooting.

Marial was taken to a hospital that night where he later died.

Since then, no one has been charged in the shooting and police are asking for your help on any leads.

If you know any information on the case, call 701-241-1405, text a tip to 847411 with the keyword FARGOPD, or submit your tip online here.

You can find previous reporting on Marial’s death below.

Gunshot victim in south Fargo shooting identified
Weekend gunshots mark third unsolved shooting under a month, police working 'around the clock'

