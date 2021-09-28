Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong tests positive for the coronavirus

Rep. Kelly Armstrong
Rep. Kelly Armstrong(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s only congressman is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong said in a Twitter post on Sunday that he had been experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and took a test which came back positive.

The 44-year-old Republican congressman says he has been fully vaccinated since January. Armstrong says his doctor advised him to quarantine for 10 days.

He says he has contacted friends in Congress and will be casting his votes this week by proxy, as Capitol Hill gears up for a busy week that includes a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package.

