UPDATE: Boy has extensive surgery after being hit by vehicle

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The boy involved in a car vs. pedestrian crash in West Fargo is facing a long road to recovery.

A GoFundMe for Taren Klein says he was hit while riding his bicycle in West Fargo the day after his 13th birthday, Sunday, Sept. 26.

The page says Klein has a critical head injury, a broken femur, three fractures in his lower jaw, two fractures in his eye socket and a dislocated toe.

His family also says he had surgery to remove a section of his skull to allow for swelling in his brain. They expect he will need multiple surgeries in the future.

Valley News Live has verified the validity of the GoFundMe page, you can find it here.

