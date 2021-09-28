Advertisement

Texas man admits to 5 killings, felt compelled to sacrifice

This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg....
This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg. Thornburg, arrested in the deaths of three people whose dismembered bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster the week before in Texas, confessed to those slayings and two others, police said Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.(Fort Worth Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them.

Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster on Sept. 22.

Fort Worth police say while questioning the 41-year-old Thornburg about those killings, he also admitted to killing his roommate in Texas and girlfriend in Arizona.

Thornburg is being held on $1 million bond. Jail records do not list his attorney.

