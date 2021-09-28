Suspect faces additional charges in shooting death of Grand Forks woman

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man charged with shooting and killing a woman in Grand Forks earlier this month is facing additional felony charges. Charges of attempted robbery and theft have been filed against 26-year-old Ahmed Abdullahi who is accused of attempting to rob a man and stealing a car. He was previously charged with murder after 28-year-old Megan Gustafson was shot and killed during an argument. Police had responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person in a Grand Forks neighborhood on Sept. 12th. Authorities say Abdullah was arguing with Gustafson inside a house before she was shot. Investigators believe they knew each other.

