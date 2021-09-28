One person arrested at South Fargo High Homecoming

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman was arrested on Friday night following a fight at South Fargo High School’s homecoming game.

Fargo police say school resource officers were already on the scene when police arrived because they were at the football game.

38-year-old Alicia D. Mayho, of Fargo, was arrested for resisting a police officer.

Police say two juveniles were taken to detention, one for obstructing and the other for simple assault, preventing arrest, and simple assault on a peace officer.

