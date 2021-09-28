Advertisement

More Minnesotans now qualify for heating assistance

File thermostat photo
File thermostat photo(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota is expanding the number of households that qualify for its Energy Assistance Program.

The changes announced by the Department of Commerce make over 600,000 Minnesota households income-eligible for the program. During the previous program year, which ends Friday, about 116,000 Minnesota households applied and qualified.

The Energy Assistance Program helps households pay for current and past-due heating bills, including repair and replacement of broken heating systems. It can also help with water and sewer bills.

Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule takes effect Friday, 15 days earlier than before. The rule protects enrolled customers from having power or gas shut off.

Find more information on the application process here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo Car/Bike Crash
UPDATE: WFPD identifies teen hit by vehicle while riding bike
Craig Peltier mugshot
Records: Grand Forks man threatened to kill woman, sexually assaulted her for over an hour
FARGO CRASH
UPDATE: Driver cited for DUI after crashing into apartment building
Blair Whitten July mugshot
Woman pleads guilty to crashing ex-boyfriend’s funeral, running over gravesites at Fargo cemetery
The Cossette family received help from the community as Brandon and his son Huxon face medical...
Cancer benefit held for Minnesota father and son facing medical battles

Latest News

Santino Marial
Who pulled the trigger? Fargo Police look for answers in murder mystery
Deadly crash graphic
Man dies in tractor vs. car crash
A scuffle broke out during a Twin Cities school board meeting over a new mask mandate Monday...
Fight Breaks Out At Eastern Carver County School Board Meeting
Valley Today Weather - September 28
Valley Today Weather - September 28