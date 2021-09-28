Moorhead’s property tax could climb 5.5%

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead residents could be looking at the largest property tax increase in seven years. The issue surfaced as city leaders rolled out a preliminary budget for next year. The 5.5% hike, if approved, translates into a 72 dollar increase in property taxes for the owner of a 300,000 dollar home. Residents can express their opinions to the city council during meetings slated in October and November. A final budget plans is expected for approval on December 13th.

