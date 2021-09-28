MN superintendent charged after deputy finds him drunk on school grounds, court documents allege

KARLSTAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota superintendent is at the center of a DUI investigation after law enforcement found him nearly three times the legal limit in a vehicle on school grounds, court documents state.

55-year-old Michael Rene Gadbois, Superintendent of Tri-County Schools in Karlstad, Minn., is charged with second-degree DWI, open bottle and possession of alcohol on school grounds. If convicted, Gadbois faces up to a year in jail.

Court documents state a Kittson County Sheriff Deputy was on routine patrol on Saturday, Sept. 25 when he saw Gadbois sitting in a Tri-County School mini van with his head resting between the steering wheel and the door. As the deputy approached Gadbois, documents say Gadbois’ eyes were bloodshot and he had a ‘very strong odor of alcoholic beverage’ on him.

Documents say when asked if he could give the deputy his license, Gadbois moved very slowly and accidentally gave the deputy a store credit card before finally getting his ID.

When the deputy tried to perform a field sobriety test on Gadbois, documents say Gadbois started falling backward ‘as he was too intoxicated to keep his balance.’ A blood alcohol test revealed a 0.21 reading, court records show.

The head custodian called investigators the following day stating he found a half-full bottle of vodka in the driver’s door of the school’s mini van that Gadbois had been in at the time of the arrest, documents say.

A review of Gadbois’ driving record shows two prior DWIs in Alaska from both 2015 and 2017.

A message was left with Tri-County Schools, however, as of this publication Valley News Live has not heard back.

