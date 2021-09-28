Advertisement

Man dies in tractor vs. car crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEAR CANBY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after his car crashed into a tractor hauling farm equipment in west-central MN.

The Yellow Medicine Sheriff’s Dept. says on Sunday, Sept. 26 they rushed to the crash just south of Canby, MN.

Authorities found a car driven by 51-year-old Allen Hanson of Dassel, MN in the cornfield off the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor, 27-year-old Keagan Drietz of Canby, MN was not hurt.

No other people were in the car or tractor. There’s no word on how the crash happened.

