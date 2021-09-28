Hospitalizations at Sanford remain high for COVID-19 impacted

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The hospitalizations at Sanford continue to reach capacity as many are coming in for COVID-19 symptoms. As of this morning, 38 patients are hospitalized, 10 are on ICU and/or ventilators, and 25 or more are still recuperating or in isolation.

Sanford has also hired close to 170 nurses to help with the stress level of overworking. Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin states that the hospital is expecting to hire around 30 more nurses by the end of the week. A portion of these nurses will work in the ICU. This will open operating rooms and take away 30% reduction time.

The hospital is offering COVID-19 booster shots to those that qualify. The details can be found on your MySanfordChart.

