Advertisement

Hospitalizations at Sanford remain high for COVID-19 impacted

As of this morning, 38 patients are hospitalized, 10 are on ICU and/or ventilators, and 25 or more are still recuperating or in isolation. Sanford has also hired close to 170 nurses to help with the stress level of overworking.
Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.
Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.(KEYC)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The hospitalizations at Sanford continue to reach capacity as many are coming in for COVID-19 symptoms. As of this morning, 38 patients are hospitalized, 10 are on ICU and/or ventilators, and 25 or more are still recuperating or in isolation.

Sanford has also hired close to 170 nurses to help with the stress level of overworking. Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin states that the hospital is expecting to hire around 30 more nurses by the end of the week. A portion of these nurses will work in the ICU. This will open operating rooms and take away 30% reduction time.

The hospital is offering COVID-19 booster shots to those that qualify. The details can be found on your MySanfordChart.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo Car/Bike Crash
UPDATE: WFPD identifies teen hit by vehicle while riding bike
Craig Peltier mugshot
Records: Grand Forks man threatened to kill woman, sexually assaulted her for over an hour
FARGO CRASH
UPDATE: Driver cited for DUI after crashing into apartment building
Blair Whitten July mugshot
Woman pleads guilty to crashing ex-boyfriend’s funeral, running over gravesites at Fargo cemetery
The Cossette family received help from the community as Brandon and his son Huxon face medical...
Cancer benefit held for Minnesota father and son facing medical battles

Latest News

Crews rushed to this home in the 2300 block of Buchanan Ave SW just outside of Bemidji, MN.
Fire damages Bemidji home
Rep. Kelly Armstrong
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong tests positive for the coronavirus
File thermostat photo
More Minnesotans now qualify for heating assistance
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery Of Jewelry - September 28
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery Of Jewelry - September 28