Gas leak prompts evacuations

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An evacuation order is in place after a gas line was hit.

The Fergus Falls Fire Department says this applies to homes and businesses in a one block radius surrounding the leak site, which is the intersection of East Vernon Ave. and South Whitford St. The Fire Department also says Vernon Ave. and Hampden Ave. are closed between Cascade St. and Sheridan St.

Crews are working to repair the gas line.

