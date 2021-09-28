Advertisement

Fire damages Bemidji home

Crews rushed to this home in the 2300 block of Buchanan Ave SW just outside of Bemidji, MN.
Crews rushed to this home in the 2300 block of Buchanan Ave SW just outside of Bemidji, MN.(Bemidji, MN Fire Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A home is damaged following a fire near Bemidji, and authorities believe it may have started as an electrical fire.

On Monday, Sept. 27 around 6 p.m., crews rushed to the home just southwest of the city and saw smoke and fire coming from the roof.

After about two hours, crews were able to get the flames put out.

No one was injured in the fire and a damage estimate isn’t available.

