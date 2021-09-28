Fire damages Bemidji home

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A home is damaged following a fire near Bemidji, and authorities believe it may have started as an electrical fire.

On Monday, Sept. 27 around 6 p.m., crews rushed to the home just southwest of the city and saw smoke and fire coming from the roof.

After about two hours, crews were able to get the flames put out.

No one was injured in the fire and a damage estimate isn’t available.

