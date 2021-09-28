Fight Breaks Out At Eastern Carver County School Board Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A scuffle broke out during a Twin Cities school board meeting over a new mask mandate Monday night.

A few men got physical at the Eastern Carver County Schools meeting in Chaska over what appeared to be a disagreement about someone taking a photo.

Earlier, speakers talked about their support or opposition to masks.

The district announced on Monday that all students in Eastern Carver County Schools would need to wear masks through at least the middle of next month due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

