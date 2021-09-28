Advertisement

Fargo Theater announces several cancellations

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Theater has announced the cancellation of multiple events.

The Price Is Right Live! events scheduled for Friday, October 1 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. have been canceled due to production issues. 

The Friday, October 15 engagement of ‘An In-Person Conversation with Kathy Najimy plus A Live Screening of Hocus Pocus’ at Fargo Theatre has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Full refunds for tickets will be issued directly through the point of purchase. All credit card purchases through Tickets300 will be automatically refunded. Questions can be directed to Tickets300 via email at info@tickets300.com.

